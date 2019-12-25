Frezzy Disney Tour 2020

Cheering Up children through Disney campaign in conjunction with over 20 NGOs to wish the vulnerable children a happy New Year.

About this Event

Nigerian born versatile singer Edoka ogbodo, commonly known by his stage name Frezzy is a Nigerian Reggae and Afrobeat fusion singer. He was born on April 14 1996 at Benue State. Known for his popular club songs like "Chop Knuckle" " Na Luck". In 2018 he won Radio Eko Fm music award for Best singer of the Year.

Biography:

Early life:He is the last born of three sibling. Frezzy attended Aiodu primary school ukwo owukpa before proceeding to st james international college at Ukwo Owukpa, he was born and brought up in ogbadibo local government, alongside his parents and siblings in Benue state.

Music career:

He started his professional music career at the age of 17 years, with two other friends , that shared his music ideology to become musicians, while he continued his studies. The local band was made up of two Rappers and him as the singer , after a while, the group disbanded for lack of financial sponsors. Frezzy went solo. To develop his entertainment skills , he started listening and watching Jamaican mainstream artistes like Sean Paul and Shaggy on Tv, which inspired him to debut his hit song titled “Na Luck”. The song was widely received in Nigeria, mostly in the Northern part. In 2018 he was invited to perform the song at Eko Fm music award