Call for submissions: iN Festival scores South Korea

Selected scores will be performed and recorded by ensemble iiiiiiiii later this year at concerts in Seoul and Daegu in South Korea as well as in Tokyo, Japan, and Basel, Switzerland.

The composition submitted should be for solo to eight players.

Interested individuals will be required to pay a non-refundable entry fee of €30 ($34) for one score, €50 for two scores and €70 for three scores.

South Korea’s iN Festival invites musicians and composers from around the world to submit contemporary music scores.

The application fee can be paid via:

PayPal (use the PayPal button at the bottom of the original call.

Bank transfer:

Bank name: Shinhan Bank

Account number: 110 425 260352

Swift code – SHBKKRSE

The submission deadline is 30 April after which two scores will be selected.

Eligibility

The call is open to composers of all nationalities, with no age limit.

Each participant may submit more than one score.

Each participant must be able to pay the application fee.

Requirements

All required documents must be sent in PDF format and participants must consider the following before making the submissions anonymously:

That the score is labelled with a random code of letters and codes.

That the duration of the composition is between 6 and 10 minutes. However, shorter or longer pieces would be acceptable as well.

That the score is sent along with a screenshot of the receipt as proof of payment from either the bank or PayPal.

The score might have been previously performed, but not published.

That the score is sent in a sealed envelope bearing the random code along with a CV, which should contain the following information on the first page: First name and surname of the composer. Nationality. Telephone number Email address.



Visit the ensemble iiiiiiiii official website for updates and more information about iN Festival.